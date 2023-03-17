Become a CAPA Member
17-Mar-2023 12:23 PM

Canada to ease COVID-19 testing requirements for China, HK and Macau arrivals from 17-Mar-2023

Public Health Agency of Canada announced (16-Mar-2023) Canada's Government plans to ease COVID-19 testing requirements and arrival screening for inbound travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macau, effective 17-Mar-2023. The Government noted data from China, the international community, and wastewater sampling conducted in Canada have not detected any new variants of concerns since the border measures were introduced in Jan-2023. This represents the removal of all federal COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada. [more - original PR]

