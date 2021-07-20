Canada to allow fully vaccinated US travellers from 09-Aug-2021

Canada's Government announced (19-Jul-2021) plans to allow fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents to enter the country from 09-Aug-2021 through the following airports:

Canada will also adjust its post arrival testing strategy for fully vaccinated travellers with a new border testing surveillance programme to be put in place at airports and land border crossings. Fully vaccinated travellers will not need a post arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a day one COVID-19 molecular test. The preliminary step will enable government to operationalise adjusted border measures ahead of 07-Sep-2021, when it intends to open borders to all fully vaccinated travellers. The visitors must have completed a full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Edmonton International Airport]