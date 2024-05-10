Loading
10-May-2024 10:33 AM

Canada recording robust demand, overcapacity placing pressure in some markets

CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst Americas Lori Ranson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Overall demand in Canada seems robust, with the exception of some pressure in some markets during the winter months due to overcapacity". Ms Ranson added: "Air Canada sees a lot of opportunity in international markets this year, particularly trans Pacific, and WestJet is leveraging its strength in western Canada while taking a more nuanced approach in eastern Canada".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More