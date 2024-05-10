Canada recording robust demand, overcapacity placing pressure in some markets

CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst Americas Lori Ranson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Overall demand in Canada seems robust, with the exception of some pressure in some markets during the winter months due to overcapacity". Ms Ranson added: "Air Canada sees a lot of opportunity in international markets this year, particularly trans Pacific, and WestJet is leveraging its strength in western Canada while taking a more nuanced approach in eastern Canada".