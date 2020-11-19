Canada keeps 737 MAX grounded, expects completion of independent validation process 'very soon'

Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau acknowledged (18-Nov-2020) the US FAA's directive that approves changes made to the Boeing 737 MAX and permits it to resume service in US airspace, but noted there "will be differences between what the FAA has approved today, and what Canada will require for its operators". Transport Canada is continuing its independent validation process of the aircraft, and expects this process to be completed "very soon". In comparison to the FAA directive, Mr Garneau noted that Transport Canada's directive will include "additional procedures on the flight deck and pre-flight, as well as differences in training". He concluded: "The commercial flight restrictions for the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Canadian airspace remain in effect and will not be lifted until the department is fully satisfied that all its safety concerns have been addressed, and that enhanced flight crew procedures and training are in place in Canada". [more - original PR]