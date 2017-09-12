Canada Jetlines to base operations at Toronto John C Munro Hamilton, Region of Waterlo airports

Canada Jetlines announced (11-Sep-2017) plans to offer ULCC service from both Toronto John C Munro Hamilton International Airport (Ontario) and Region of Waterloo International Airport (Ontario), when it commences operations in summer 2018. CEO Stan Gadek attributed the "high demand for lower airfares" in the Toronto metropolitan area to its decision to base operations in the region, noting combined service area for these airports includes nearly four million people. Canada Jetlines entered into an agreement with Toronto airport, and is in active discussions with Region of Waterloo airport. Jetlines plans to service to the major markets in Canada and select destinations in the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean. [more - original PR]
12-Sep-2017 9:15 AM