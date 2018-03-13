Canada Jetlines no longer targeting launch date in Jun-2018

Canada Jetlines stated (13-Mar-2018) a Jun-2018 launch date is no longer attainable as previously projected, due to difficulties in gaining leased aircraft. The carrier said the market for leased aircraft tightened considerably during 2017 and early 2018, citing engine issues for Airbus' neo-powered aircraft, increased demand for the freighter conversion programme for Boeing 737-800s and worldwide traffic demand exceeding projections. Jetlines pointed out these factors have led to increased demand and decreased supply of used aircraft available for lease. The carrier had previously secured aircraft under an LoI but the lessor was unable to provide a definitive delivery date. Jetlines is in advanced negotiations with several major aircraft lessors to secure the aircraft required to support both its start-up and growth plans. The carrier will provide an update in 2Q2018. [more - original PR]