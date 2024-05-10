Loading
10-May-2024 12:39 PM

'Canada is a very expensive place to do business': Flair CEO

Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Canada is a very expensive place to do business. I think there are some airports that get it right, but some places it's CAD60 [USD43.85] or CAD70 [USD51.16] per passenger before you actually push off the gate". Mr Jones added: "When you've got the unregulated monopolies in the airport system able to put up the airport improvement fee at will... It's just a burden on the whole system".

