Canada has 'huge opportunity' in SAF production: Air Canada sustainability head

Air Canada head of IR and corporate sustainability Valérie Durand, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the prospects of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in Canada, stating: "When you think about it, we have a huge opportunity. In Alberta you are the expert producers - you have canola - but it all needs to come together in the chain in a logical way so the airlines can do their part". Ms Durand added: "The airlines are doing their part, we're renewing our fleet, committing to purchase SAF, actually purchasing and using SAF... but beyond this, the entire infrastructure needs to be looked at from the industry level".