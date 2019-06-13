Canada finalises amended Air Transportation Regulations

Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) announced (12-Jun-2019) the amended Air Transportation Regulations (ATR) are now finalised. A majority of the amendments will become effective 01-Jul-2019, with increased insurance requirements to become effective 01-Jul-2021. CTA chair and CEO Scott Streiner noted the ATR had not changed "significantly" in more than 30 years and required an update to "reflect changes in user expectations, business models and best practices in the regulatory field". Amendments to the ATR include:

Modernised air insurance provisions;

Updated charter provisions;

Clarification of codesharing and wetleasing provisions;

Reduced burden on licensed operators. [more - original PR]