22-Jun-2021 8:36 AM

Canada begins phased easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers

Public Health Agency of Canada announced (21-Jun-2021) the federal government will begin the first phase of its approach to easing travel restrictions on 05-Jul-2021. Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not be required to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test eight days following arrival, nor will they be required to stay at a government authorised hotel. Vaccinated travellers entering Canada will still be required to undergo pre-departure and on arrival testing, be asymptomatic, have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation and provide COVID-19 related information electronically through ArriveCAN prior to arrival. [more - original PR]

