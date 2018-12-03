Canada and UK conclude air transport agreement

Canada's Minister of Transport Honourable Marc Garneau announced (01-Dec-2018) the successful conclusion of an air transport agreement between Canada and the UK, effective when the UK ceases to be supported by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Air Transport agreement. Any number of Canadian and UK air carriers will be able to operate between Canada and the UK under the agreement, with full flexibility on route selection, service frequency and pricing, including unrestricted rights for all-cargo and codeshare services. [more - original PR]