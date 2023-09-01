Campinas Viracopos Airport presents incentive programme for new routes at CAPA Summit

Campinas Viracopos Airport stated (29-Aug-2023) it will present a package of incentives for new routes and partnerships at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit on 31-Aug-2023 and 01-Sep-2023. Director of operations Marco Beme said the airport will meet with key airlines to present the airport's activities, plans and projects. The airport will present an incentive programme that offers financial support for local and foreign carriers seeking to launch scheduled international services. The programme also includes special incentives for off peak operations and additional frequencies during the high season. [more - original PR - Portuguese]