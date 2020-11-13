Campinas Viracopos Airport expects to process 750,000 pax in Nov-2020

Campinas Viracopos Airport registered (11-Nov-2020) a sixth consecutive month of passenger traffic recovery in Oct-2020. The airport processed 701,506 passengers in Oct-2020, a 25% month-on-month increase (-22% year-on-year) from 564,753 in Sep-2020. Aug-2020 totalled 454,200 while Apr-2020 was 150,500. The airport expects to process more than 750,000 passengers in Nov-2020. [more - original PR - Portuguese]