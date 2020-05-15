Cameroon CAA expects travellers will require pre-flight testing and will need to be traced

Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) stated (14-May-2020) it is clear that international passengers "will have to be traced" on arrival and departure to allow safe air travel after the COVID-19 lockdowns. The CCAA said this means "all potential travelers will be obliged to give all the required information about them before travelling". In addition, passenger screening will need to be taken beforehand, which will "avoid the congestion often observed at the airport during operations". In the long term, the CCAA believes this will "certainly lead to other measures to reassure travelers and the general public". [more - original PR]