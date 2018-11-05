5-Nov-2018 8:29 AM
California Pacific Airlines launches commercial operations
California Pacific Airlines launched (02-Nov-2018) commercial operations on 02-Nov-2018 with the launch of four times weekly service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to San Diego McClellan-Palomar Airport. The airline operates the service with one of its four 50 seat Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft, with plans to launch service to Las Vegas and Phoenix later in Nov-2018. Sales and marketing director Ryan Divita stated: "There's a feeling of getting the weight lifted off our shoulders. Now, it is down to making everything as solid as possible. We're feeling good" (San Diego Union Tribune, 02-Nov-2018). [more - original PR]