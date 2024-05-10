10-May-2024 10:34 AM
Calgary Economic Development senior director: 'We are uniquely positioned for connectivity'
Calgary Economic Development senior director, business development Megan Zimmerman, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We are uniquely positioned to connect people and business from around the world". Ms Zimmerman added: "Beyond being a hub for passenger and cargo transport, We're seeing Calgary's momentum extend to aerospace and defence, advanced manufacturing, autonomous systems, MRO and supply chain management".