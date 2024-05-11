Calgary Airport Authority chief real estate officer: Airports 'becoming more proactive in planning'

Calgary Airport Authority chief real estate officer Rob Bachart, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Airports, generally speaking, are very reactive in nature. They are propositioned by tenants that come to them with a need and airports tend to scramble to put together a plan in order to provide a facility for an operation". Mr Bachart added: "Airports now are starting to evolve in terms of sophistication, they are becoming more proactive in planning with regards to MROs, retail and various disciplines... Sometimes however the agencies and governments associated with or in the same area as airports aren't directly aligned and they need to be brought up to speed a little more quickly".