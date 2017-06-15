CALC announces agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

China Aircraft Leasing Company (CALC) announced (14-Jun-2017) it entered into an aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing to acquire 50 737 MAX aircraft for the aggregate list price of approximately HKD45.3 billion (USD5.8 billion). The aircraft are expected to be delivered in stages through to 2023. This is CALC's first direct aircraft purchase from Boeing, and is expected to significantly expand and diversify the company's fleet portfolio and enable it to meet the rising demand for aircraft with greater efficiency. CALC currently owns a fleet of 87 aircraft. With this new order, CALC’s outstanding order book now consists of 139 aircraft (89 Airbus and 50 Boeing), putting the company on track to deliver a total of no less than 226 aircraft by 2023. [more - original PR I] [more - original PR II]