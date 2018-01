China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) placed (05-Jan-2018) an order for 15 additional A320neo aircraft, with the similar terms and conditions under the aircraft purchase agreement signed with Airbus on 28-Dec-2017, bringing the lessor's order with Airbus to 217 aircraft. The aggregate list price for the additional aircraft is approximately USD1.63 billion. The A320neo aircraft are scheduled for delivery in stages between 2022 and 2023. [more - original PR]