CALC orders 50 A320neos

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC) entered (29-Dec-2017) a purchase agreement with Airbus for 50 A320neo aircraft with an aggregate list price of approximately USD5.42 billion for delivery in stages in 2023. Following this incremental order, CALC's total order book with Airbus will increase to 202 aircraft. The Group shall purchase 15 additional A320neo aircraft in January 2018 subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. CALC has expanded its fleet to over 100 aircraft in 2017. [more - original PR]