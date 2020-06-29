Cainiao to more than quadruple air charter operations in nine months

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network announced (24-Jun-2020) plans to expand its global logistics network and reduce delivery times over the next three years. The company aims to fulfil deliveries within 24 hours in China and within 72 hours globally. Initiatives include:

Increase chartered flights from 260 to 1260 over the next nine months to reduce the average international airfreight delivery time from between seven and 10 days to between five and three days;

Double floor space of overseas warehouses to two million sqm;

Open 30,000 additional Cainiao Post stations across 100 Chinese cities. [more - original PR]