CAE forecasts need for 255,000 new pilots over next decade

CAE released (20-Jun-2017) its first CAE Airline Pilot Demand Outlook at the 2017 Paris Air Show its. The 10 year outlook is intended to provide the airline industry with key insights on the future need for professional pilots in commercial aviation. Key highlights include:

Global requirement for 255,000 new airline pilots to sustain the growth of the commercial air transport industry and support retirements;

Requirement to develop 180,000 first officers into airline captains, a greater number than in any previous decade;

50% of the pilots who will fly the world's commercial aircraft in 10 years have not yet started to train. [more - original PR]