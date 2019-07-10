CAE inaugurates new training facility in Bogota, launches 15 year contract with Avianca

CAE inaugurated (09-Jul-2019) a flight training centre in Bogota. The event marked the start of a 15 year exclusive pilot training agreement between CAE and Avianca. The facility will also offer training services to other airlines in the region. CAE president for civil aviation training solutions Nick Leontidis stated: "Our Bogota training centre will have the capacity to train approximately 2500 pilots per year, which will allow Avianca and other Latin American airlines to address their increasing need for pilots". CAE Bogota is expected to operate seven full flight simulators (FFS) by the end of 2019. The centre currently offers training on multiple aircraft types with three A320 FFS, one ATR 72 FFS and one Boeing 787 FFS. Another A330 FFS and one A320 FFS will be added in 2H2019. The centre is also equipped with Airbus, ATR and Boeing aircraft type flight training devices. [more - original PR]