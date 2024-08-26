Loading
26-Aug-2024 9:45 AM

CAE Flight Services product director reports 'tremendous opportunity' for airlines to leverage data

CAE Flight Services product director Michael Clarke, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) many airlines rely on "very outdated" IT solutions. Mr Clarke also said that many airlines do not take full advantage of their available data, stating: "We see tremendous opportunity to leverage data" to make better decisions, predict future operations and provide feedback on scheduling.

