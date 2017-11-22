CAE concludes acquisition of AirAsia's share of AACE

CAE concluded (21-Nov-2017) the acquisition of AirAsia's share of the Asian Aviation Centre of Excellence (AACE) for USD100 million (including earn-out). Employees at the AACE training centres in Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore become CAE employees, effective 21-Nov-2017. CAE expects the acquisition to allow it to expand its footprint in Asia Pacific. CAE remains AirAsia Group's exclusive long term training partner for pilots, cabin crew, maintenance engineers, technicians and ground services personnel. The extended training agreement represents an additional order intake of more than CAD350 million (USD273.9 million) to CAE's backlog. [more - original PR]