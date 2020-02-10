Become a CAPA Member
CAE civil aviation training solutions segment operating profit up 41% in Q3FY2020

CAE reported (07-Feb-2020) the following financial highlights for its civil aviation training solutions segment for the three months ended 31-Dec-2019:

  • Revenue: CAD558.1 million (USD422.9 million), +22% year-on-year;
  • Operating profit: CAD123.0 million (USD93.2 million), +41%;
  • Orders: CAD706.2 million (USD535.1 million);
  • Order backlog: CAD5263 million (USD3988 million), +15%;
  • Full flight simulator deliveries: 12, -25%;
  • Full flight simulator deployed: 303, +14%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CAD1 = USD0.7577

