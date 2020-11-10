CAE Aviation Pilot Demand Outlook sees 'acute need' for pilots from late 2021

CAE reported (09-Nov-2020) demand for pilots decreased significantly during 2020, with the active pilot population expected to return to 2019 levels in 2022. According to the 2020-2029 outlook, retirement and attrition are expected to continue to be a challenge for the civil aviation industry as air travel recovers progressively. This is expected to drive an acute demand for pilots, resulting in an estimated short-term need for approximately 27,000 new professional pilots starting in late 2021. [more - original PR]