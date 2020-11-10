Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Nov-2020 9:32 AM

CAE Aviation Pilot Demand Outlook sees 'acute need' for pilots from late 2021

CAE reported (09-Nov-2020) demand for pilots decreased significantly during 2020, with the active pilot population expected to return to 2019 levels in 2022. According to the 2020-2029 outlook, retirement and attrition are expected to continue to be a challenge for the civil aviation industry as air travel recovers progressively. This is expected to drive an acute demand for pilots, resulting in an estimated short-term need for approximately 27,000 new professional pilots starting in late 2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More