CADE and ANAC reject coordination of operations during COVID-19 as 'would compromise competition'

ABEAR president Eduardo Sanovicz, via Brazilian MP Jeronimo Goergen's official YouTube channel, commented (22-Apr-2020) on alternatives to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "At a certain moment, the Minister of Infrastructure [Tarcisio de Freitas] suggested for us to study the hypothesis of coordinating operations". He explained: "That is, just one carrier operating [for instance] from Rio to Goiania… Because if we put three frequencies, each operating with 12% to 15% [load factor], we are burning cash". He added that such measure was not authorised by CADE nor Brazil ANAC, "as they believe that even in a crisis scenario this would compromise competition".