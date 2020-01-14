CAC boosts lease portfolio to 641 aircraft, worth approx USD1.3bn

Chorus Aviation Capital (CAC) added (13-Jan-2020) 34 aircraft on lease in 2019, bringing its third party lease portfolio to 641 aircraft. Transactions include the following:

Acquisition of two Dash 8-400s (MSNs 4300 and 4301), on lease to Croatia Airlines ;

; Sale leaseback of two ATR 72-600s (MSNs 1545 and 1552) with IndiGo ;

72-600s (MSNs 1545 and 1552) with ; Extension of lease agreements for three Embraer E190s with Aeromexico Connect.

Chorus Aviation Capital president Steve Ridolfi said the 641 aircraft are "valued at approximately USD1.3 billion with USD960 million in future contract lease revenue". The company has no scheduled lease expiries until 2021. Mr Ridolfi also said CAC acquired a USD300 million warehouse in 2019. [more - original PR - English/French]