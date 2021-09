Cabo Verde passenger numbers up nearly 70% from Jun-2021 to Jul-2021

Cabo Verde's Agência de Aviação Civil reported (31-Aug-2021) passenger numbers at the country's airports reached 72,211 in Jul-2021, up 69.5% compared to Jun-2021. The total included 25,829 domestic and 46,328 international passengers. Aircraft movements increased 14.4% month-on-month to 1063. Cargo and mail volumes decreased 20.5%, mainly due to a 24.8% drop in international volumes. [more - original PR - Portuguese]