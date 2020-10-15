Cabo Verde Airlines CEO welcomes reopening of national borders

Cabo Verde Airlines president and CEO Erlendur Svavarsson, via the airline's official LinkedIn account, welcomed (14-Oct-2020) the reopening of Cabo Verde's borders as "an exciting first step on the long journey ahead to reinvigorating the tourism industry and the national economy". However, Mr Svavarsson noted the borders of many other countries remain closed to passengers from Cabo Verde and many destinations that do have open borders "have very tough entry and quarantine requirements". Mr Svavarsson said the reopening of foreign borders and increased passenger flows will be key metrics in deciding when Cabo Verde Airlines will resume operations, which will occur "as soon as the commercial environment and the pandemic situation have abated".