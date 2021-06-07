7-Jun-2021 12:50 PM
CAAV suspends all flights from HCMC to Hai Phong Cat Bi Airport
Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) issued (04-Jun-2021) a notice requesting the suspension of all flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport and Hai Phong Cat Bi Airport due to escalating COVID-19 cases in the country. CAAV will continue monitoring the situation with the Department of Health and agencies and units under the Hai Phong City People's Committee so the declaration can be adjusted. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]