Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Jun-2021 12:50 PM

CAAV suspends all flights from HCMC to Hai Phong Cat Bi Airport

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) issued (04-Jun-2021) a notice requesting the suspension of all flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport and Hai Phong Cat Bi Airport due to escalating COVID-19 cases in the country. CAAV will continue monitoring the situation with the Department of Health and agencies and units under the Hai Phong City People's Committee so the declaration can be adjusted. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More