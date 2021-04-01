1-Apr-2021 11:06 AM
CAAV proposes resuming international services in three stages
Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) proposed (31-Mar-2021) resuming international flights into the country in three stages (Saigon Times, 31-Mar-2021):
- Resumption of flights for Vietnamese citizens: Airlines will collaborate with travel companies, local authorities and foreign commissions to operate the flights and quarantine the passengers at hotels;
- Vietnam will operate regular services for both Vietnamese and foreign passengers from Jul-2021: Passengers will need to quarantine upon arrival but are not required to have a COVID test certificate. Vietnam expects to operate around 24 flights per week transporting 6000 to 7000 passengers from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The air fare will include a COVID testing fee, quarantine fee, meals and bus services;
- Vietnam will operate regular flights for both Vietnamese and foreign passengers who hold a vaccine passport from Sep-2021: The flights would only operate to countries that use the same vaccines as Vietnam, with airlines expected to operate seven flights per week. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]