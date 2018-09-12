CAAV: full year pax at Vietnam airports will exceed 100m for the first time in 2018

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) estimates full year passengers at Vietnam airports will exceed 100 million for the first time and reach 105 million in 2018, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year, according to CAAC-News. Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation predicts full year aircraft movements will exceed 900,000. Vietnamese airports handled 6.6 million passengers in Aug-2018, an increase of 8.8%, and 80,000 aircraft movements, an increase of 10.0%. Vietnamese carriers handled 4.8 million passengers, an increase of 9.9%, accounting for 74% of air passengers, and expects full year Vietnamese airline passengers to exceed 70 million for the first time.