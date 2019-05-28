28-May-2019 12:15 PM
CAAT passes ICAO safety audit
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported (24-May-2019) it passed a safety audit carried out by ICAO in mid May-2019, with a score of 65.07 (Bangkok Post, 28-May-2019). CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop said the country "only scored 34.2% when it received the red flag four years ago. Now it has risen to meet the international standards across the board". ICAO will carry our further inspections to test Thailand's pilots, in particular for ATR aircraft, prior to a reassessment by the US FAA. Regaining FAA status would allow Thai carriers to launch new routes to the US and participate in codeshare agreements with US based carriers. [more - original PR - Thai]