NokScoot and Thai AirAsia X recertified to ICAO standards by CAAT

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced (12-Jun-2017) NokScoot and Thai AirAsia X were recertified to ICAO safety standards and reissued with air operator's certificates (AOC). The airlines are the fourth and fifth to be reissued AOCs under CAAT's recertification programme. CAAT reported "significant progress" with 80% of ICAO's 33 significant safety concern findings for Thailand resolved. CAAT confirmed plans to request an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission by the end of Jun-2017 with the aim to remove the 'red flag' rating for Thailand. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]