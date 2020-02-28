Become a CAPA Member
28-Feb-2020 10:48 AM

CAAS, US FAA and IATA sign collaborative agreement to enhance data analytics capabilities

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), US FAA, IATA signed (27-Feb-2020) a collaborative arrangement to further develop predictive data analytics capabilities. These analytics will be used to improve aviation safety and could facilitate the identification of precursors to high risk incidents. The collaboration also could assist in the development of safety enhancement initiatives and international standards. [more - original PR]

