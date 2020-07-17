CAAS to freeze scheduled fee increases out to 31-Mar-2021

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (16-Jul-2020) plans to freeze scheduled increases for the following fees from 01-Apr-2020 to 31-Mar-2021:

Inspection, testing or evaluation during the certification or approval process for the design, production or distribution of aircraft components or aircraft materials;

Safety inspections during the certification or approval process for the maintenance of aircraft or aircraft components;

Renewal of an approval or certificate1 for inspection, overhaul, repair, replacement and modification of aircraft or aircraft components;

Companies which have already paid the stated fees at increased rates will have the increments refunded to them via their original payment mode.

Around 170 companies will save approximately SGD200,000 (USD143,669) in total. The freeze is an addition to earlier assistance measures announced for the sector to complement government's enhanced aviation support package. [more - original PR]