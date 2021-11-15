Become a CAPA Member
15-Nov-2021

CAAS, SIA and Temasek to pilot use of SAF in Singapore

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (13-Nov-2021) a partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Temasek Holdings to pilot the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Singapore. A request for proposals was issued on 10-Nov-2021 to invite select SAF producers and fuel suppliers to develop and execute plans to deliver blended SAF to Singapore Changi Airport. The pilot will commence in 2022 and is expected to run for one year. [more - original PR]

