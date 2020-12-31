31-Dec-2020 9:36 AM
CAAS introduces additional biosecurity requirements for airline personnel
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) introduced (30-Dec-2020) the following additional biosecurity requirements for Singaporean airline personnel, effective immediately:
- Cockpit and cabin crew on layover required to further minimise their contact with locals;
- Increase frequency of PCR testing for cockpit and cabin crew, particularly crew returning to Singapore following a layover in a high risk destination;
- Cockpit and cabin crew deployed on services to and from the UK and South Africa required to don full personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves. [more - original PR]