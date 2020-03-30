CAAS confirms plans to defer USD98m in fee payments for aviation companies

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) confirmed (26-Mar-2020) it will allow carriers and airport operators to defer payments of around SGD140 million (USD98.07 million) by up to one year from 01-Apr-2020 to 31-Mar-2021. Additionally, CAAS will provide a 50% rebate on its regulatory fees for new and renewed certificates of airworthiness, estimated to save around SGD6 million (USD4.2 million) p/a. It will also apply to the fees that the airport operator pays for aerodrome certification and their licence to operate, as well as part of the fees for the provision of air navigation services. [more - original PR]