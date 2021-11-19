CAAS and Airbus Sign MoU on sustainable aviation

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Airbus signed (18-Nov-2021) a MoU to collaborate on sustainable aviation. The parties will study demand and production supply of alternative aviation fuels and how these may contribute to decarbonisation strategies. They will explore opportunities for the research and development of disruptive technologies and enabling airport infrastructure. CAAS and Airbus will also look into the economic conditions, regulatory environment and international policies and standards necessary to support sustainable aviation. Their first project is a technical feasibility study of an airport hydrogen hub and the infrastructure requirements to support future hydrogen powered aircraft operations. They will examine how these requirements can be planned and provisioned for in-airport development, whether upfront or in stages, to provide optionality as the technology is developed. The study will commence in early 2022 and run for two years, with the outcome to inform policymaking, infrastructure planning and industry development. [more - original PR]