27-May-2021 11:50 AM
CAAC to ban use of plastics at airports and on passenger services
CAAC issued and implemented (25-May-2021) its 2021-2025 civil aviation industry plastic pollution control work plan, which will prohibit the use of disposable non degradable plastic at airports with annual passenger throughput of two million passengers or more and on domestic passenger services. The measure will be expanded to all Chinese airports and all international passenger services from 2023. [more - original PR - Chinese]