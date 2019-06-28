28-Jun-2019 10:53 AM
CAAC takes more actions to improve on time performance
CAAC announced (26-Jun-2019) the following actions were taken to improve airline on time performance:
- Temporarily ceased accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services from:
- Air Arabia until 31-Jul-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance in Mar-2019;
- Shenzhen Airlines, Air Mauritius and Pakistan International Airlines until 31-Aug-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance in Apr-2019;
- Ariana Afghan Airlines, Qantas Airways and Turkmenistan Airlines until 30-Sep-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance in May-2019;
- Somon Air until 30-Sep-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance for three consecutive months in Apr-2019;
- Resume accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services from Jetstar Airways and Myanmar National Airlines from 01-Jul-2019;
- Issue warnings to Longjiang Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Air China, Iraqi Airways and Turkmenistan Airlines;
- Issue warnings to Tianjin Binhai International Airport and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. [more - original PR - Chinese]