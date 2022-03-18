Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Mar-2022 9:20 AM

CAAC suspends international services for five airlines

CAAC stated (15-Mar-2022) the following international services will be temporarily suspended due to positive coronavirus cases detected in arriving passengers:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More