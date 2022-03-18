18-Mar-2022 9:20 AM
CAAC suspends international services for five airlines
CAAC stated (15-Mar-2022) the following international services will be temporarily suspended due to positive coronavirus cases detected in arriving passengers:
- Asiana Airlines: Seoul-Chengdu will continue to be suspended for a further two weeks from 25-Apr-2022. The service was previously suspended from 14-Mar-2022;
- Air Seoul: Seoul-Yantai service will continue to be suspended for a further two weeks from 04-Apr-2022;
- Lao Airlines: Vientiane-Kunming service will continue to be suspended for a further two weeks from 21-Mar-2022;
- Spring Airlines: Seoul-Shanghai service will continue to be suspended for a further two weeks from 04-Apr-2022;
- China Southern Airlines: Yangon-Guangzhou service will be suspended for four weeks from 28-Mar-2022. [more - original PR - Chinese]