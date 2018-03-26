CAAC: Summer 2018 services to increase 3%

CAAC announced (23-Mar-2018) around 200 airlines will operate 89,000 weekly passenger and cargo services during the summer 2018 schedule, effective 25-Mar-2018 to 27-Oct-2018, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year. Domestic growth will exceed international growth while Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau services growth will be flat. In the domestic market, airlines will operate 67,263 services, an increase of 3.6%, and includes 65,906 passengers services and 1357 freighter services. 37 domestic airlines will add 1619 weekly frequencies on 266 routes served by one airline. In the Hong Kong market, there will be 1916 weekly services, of which 580 will be operated by mainland Chinese airlines; in the Macau market, there will be 466 weekly services, of which 202 will be operated by domestic airlines; while in the Taiwan market, 1394 weekly services will be operated, of which 736 will be operated by domestic airlines. In the international market, 32 airlines will operate 10,179 weekly services, including 9340 passenger and 838 freighter services. Domestic airlines will launch 39 new international services, including 35 passenger and four freighter services. Foreign airlines will launch 13 new services. 60 foreign airlines form 136 countries will operate 7814 weekly services, including 6680 passenger and 1134 freighter services. [more - original PR - Chinese]