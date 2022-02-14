14-Feb-2022 12:15 PM
CAAC: Six international services to be temporarily suspended
CAAC stated (09-Feb-2022) the following international services will be temporarily suspended due to positive coronavirus cases imported:
- Suspension from 14-Feb-2022:
- Air France's Paris-Shanghai service for two weeks;
- Aeroflot's Moscow-Guangzhou service for two weeks;
- Air Canada's Vancouver-Shanghai service for two weeks;
- Suspension from 21-Feb-2022:
- Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Guangzhou service for four weeks;
- Suspension from 28-Feb-2022: