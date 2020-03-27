CAAC restricts airline international passenger capacity

CAAC announced (26-Mar-2020) that China's airlines will be permitted to operate one weekly passenger frequency to one city per country, operating at no more than 75% capacity, effective 29-Mar-2020. Foreign airlines will be limited to one weekly service to China, at 75% capacity. The new measure will reduce the number of inbound arrivals by air from 25,000 per day to 5000. The measure is aimed at "resolutely contain the increasing risks of imported COVID-19 cases, and in accordance with the requirements of the State Council for joint prevention and control of the pandemic". [more - original PR - Chinese]