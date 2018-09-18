18-Sep-2018 12:02 PM
CAAC reports pax up 11% in two months summer holiday ended 31-Aug-2018
CAAC reported (14-Sep-2018) one million transportation service flight hours, an increase of 7.5% year-on-year, and 80,000 general aviation service flight hours in Aug-2018, bringing total consecutive safe flight hours to 64.5 million hours in 96 months as of Aug-2018. CAAC also reported the following traffic highlights:
- Aug-2018:
- Passenger load factor: 88.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 497,000, +12.5% year-on-year;
- On time performance: 70.3%, +15.1ppts;
- Two months summer holiday period ended 31-Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 110 million, +11.4%;
- First eight months of 2018:
-
- Passengers: 407 million, +12.1%.[more - original PR]