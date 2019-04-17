Become a CAPA Member
17-Apr-2019 12:00 PM

CAAC reports Chinese airports handled 8% more aircraft movements in 1Q2019, OTP improves to 83%

CAAC reported (16-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chinese airports:

  • Mar-2019:
    • Aircraft movements: 489,293, +2.2% year-on-year;
    • On time rate: 84.9%, +3.7ppts;
    • On time departure rate: 86.0%, +2.3ppts;
  • Three months ended Mar-2019:
    • Aircraft movements: 1.5 million, +8.0%;
    • On time rate: 83.1%, +2.0ppts;
    • On time departure rate: 85.3%, +1.1ppts.

Weather accounted for 42.3% of total delays while aeronautical activities accounted for 34.9%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

